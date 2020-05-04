Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Betty Sanders Tyson, age 82, of 1746 Leesville Church Road, wife of 63 years to Paul Dean Tyson, passed way Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Self Regional Memorial Hospital in Greenwood.

She was born in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of the late Roy L. Sanders and Nora Anderson Sanders. She was retired from the Clinton Mills as a Human Resources Manager and was a member of Bellview Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughters, Paula Jean Tyson Pace (Brian) of Clinton and Teresa Ann Tyson Landau (Jeff) of Chattahoochee, FL; her brother, Richard G. Sanders of Clinton; her grandchildren, Nora Ann Pace of Clinton, Elizabeth Ann English of Orlando, FL, and Jennifer Lynn English of Gainesville, FL.

Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11 AM at the Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Adam Powers to officiate.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to be made to the Bellview Baptist Church,

The family will be at her home, 1746 Leesville Church Road, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton