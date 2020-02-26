Dateline – Mountville, South Carolina

Jean W. Forrest

Date of Birth: 10/14/1925

Date of Death: 2/26/2020

Jean W. Forrest, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at her home in Mountville, South Carolina. She was born in Chambers County, Alabama on October 14, 1925, to the late Ruby Hanners Whitaker and John F. Whitaker. Mrs. Forrest was preceded in death by her husband, John Frank Forrest of Rock Hill, South Carolina. She is survived by her three children, Mike (Betsy) Forrest of Rock Hill, Beverlee (Mart) Simmons of Mountville, and Rusty (Sue) Forrest of Cleveland, Tennessee. She also leaves behind five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A graveside service for the family is planned for March 11 in Rock Hill.

