Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

William “Bill” Robert Prather, Sr., age 68, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Clinton, SC and was the son of the late Samuel Walter Prather and Ada Hill Prather. Bill can be most remembered for his infectious character, warm laugh, and love of life. He was the kind of man who was welcoming to all, and always willing to reach out in love and kindness. He had a talent for storytelling and he loved to have someone to listen, especially his grandchildren. He was a devoted and loving, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was a proud Veteran of the US Army having served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. He loved God, his country, and his family.

Mr. Prather is survived by his wife Marlene Prather of the home; his daughters, Tonya Hughes (John Paul) of Powdersville and Sabra Owens of Clinton; his sister, Sandra Staton of Laurens; his grandchildren, Kris, Kirkland (Abby), Austin (Bailee), Kaleb, Tanner (Jessica), Breanna, Hunter, Chloe, Peyton, and Macy; and his great-grandchildren, Kayden, Maverick, and Laithan.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his sons, William Robert Prather Jr. and Mace Prather; and his two sisters, Valerie Malpass and Donna Faye Bull.

Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home of Clinton Chapel with burial to take place at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton