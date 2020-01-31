Mr. Samuel Rogers Wilson, 76, formerly of Silver Springs, Maryland, passed on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his sister’s residence. He was a son of the late Walter and Lillie Williams Wilson.

Surviving: two sisters, Lola Moorman of Union, SC, and Vernell Jones of Laurens, SC; two brothers, James W. (Catherine) Wilson of Clarksville, TN, and John H. Wilson of Laurens, SC; a nephew reared in the home, Michael O. (Jennie) Wilson of Chillicothe, OH; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: Saturday 10:30am to 11:00am

Funeral Service: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:00am at Watkins, Garrett and Woods Mortuary, with burial in Westview Memorial Gardens