Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Elbert Sanford Chapman, Jr. of Laurens, S.C., 83 was called to his heavenly home on January 27, 2020.

He was predeceased by his parents, Elbert Chapman, Jr., Louise Armstrong Chapman,and a brother, Mason Chapman. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joyce Owings Chapman; four children, Teresa Thompson (Hunter), Tim Chapman (Laura), Elizabeth Bailess (Ronnie), Glenn Chapman (Alice); five grandchildren, Erin, Jordan, Victoria, Johnathan, Thomas, nine great grandchildren, and a new loving pet, Pretty Girl, who brightened his life.

Sanford worked as a project manager most of his life. Graduating from Clemson University at 73 he fulfilled his life long goal and began a new chapter of work. He loved living his life for the Lord and church. His daily routine included praying for each member of his family by name. Sanford was a member of CenterPoint Wesleyan Church. Living on the family farm, gardening, and watching birds.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at CenterPoint Wesleyan Church, 5595 Hwy 49, Laurens, SC 29360, friends will be received one hour prior. A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to CenterPoint Wesleyan Church, 5595 Hwy 49, Laurens, SC 29360 or your charity of choice.