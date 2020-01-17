Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Harriet Monahan, age 98, widow of James Monahan, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Riverhead Long Island, New York, and was the daughter of the late Violet Grace Clark.

She lived an adventurous and vibrant life until the Lord called her home. She loved traveling from the mountains to the beaches and was always ready for a cruise with her friends. She was a long time member of the Amaranth and Eastern Star. Since moving from Long Island, NY in 1985 Mrs. Monahan has been a member of the All Saints Episcopal Church in Clinton.

Mrs. Monahan is survived by her pride and joy, her granddaughter, Amy Monahan of the home.

In addition to her husband she is predeceased by her son, Robert “Bob” Monahan and her daughter-in-law, Sue Land Monahan. Mrs. Monahan was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Funeral Services will be conducted Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11 AM at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Clinton. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Parrish Hall followed by a committal service at Rosemont Cemetery.

Mrs. Monahan will be available for viewing at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, 505 Calvert Ave. Clinton, SC 29325 or Amaranth Diabetes Foundation, Grand Court of SC c/o Michelle Johnson, 168 Hanahan Plantation Circle, Hanahan, SC 29410.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton