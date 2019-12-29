Waterloo, South Carolina

Shirley Louise Wyman, age 77, a long time resident of Waterloo, South Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood.

Born in Utica, NY, Shirley raised her family in Brookfield, NY, before moving to South Carolina. She was a daughter of the late Robert and Anna Czerkias Bord. She was formerly employed with Lowes.

She is survived by: her beloved husband Donald Wyman; four children, Peter Wyman (Carol) of Elmira, NY, Douglas Wyman (Lori) of Waterloo, Sherry Aurther (John) of Lowville, NY, and Charlene Sege (Anthony) of Forestport, NY; two sisters Beverly Piperata (Peppy) of Herkimer, NY and Patty Piersma (Robert) of New Hartford, NY; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Robert Bord and a sister, Marlyn Carino.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph. The family will receive friends at the mortuary immediately following the service.

Family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.