Gray Court, South Carolina

Rhett Ernest Manly, 85, of 2714 Bramlett Church Road, Gray Court, and husband of Judy Elizabeth Manly, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Hospice of Laurens County in Clinton.

Born March 24, 1934, he was the son of the late John D. and Ilene Gossett Manly. A veteran of the Korean and Vietnam War and a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Andy Manly and wife Erin of Gray Court and Nathan Manly of Clinton; grandchildren, Everett and Elias.

A funeral mass will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 8 Gillin Drive, Simpsonville, SC on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 12:10 pm with a private interment to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.