Laurens, South Carolina

Janis Stover Davis, age 69, of 300 Lynn Avenue, and wife of the late Robert “Bob” Lewis Davis, III, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Hospice House of Laurens County.

Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late J.D. and Eva Wilson Stover. A member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, she was retired from Jostens. Janis enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting, and especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children Bryan Davis (Tricia) of Aiken, Amanda Taylor (Jeremy) of Laurens, and Amber Davis of Laurens; a brother, Gary Stover (Donna) of Laurens; a sister, Mary Lou Cox of Fountain Inn; grandchildren, Bryana Gibson (Jimmy) of Aiken, Eva Black, Isabella Black, Nathaniel Black, Caleb Mayer, Anthony Crain, Tabitha Spivey, Cameron Rook, all of Laurens, Adelyn McCord, Blaize Davis both of Fountain Inn, Makayla Taylor, Chase Taylor, Hunter Taylor, all of Woodruff, and Heather Heil of Fountain Inn; great-grandchildren, Addison Moore and Piper Moore both of Laurens.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by: brothers, Robert “Don” Stover, Carl “Smokey” Stover, and James “Jimmy” Stover.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

