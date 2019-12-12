Clinton, South Carolina

Alfred Paul Bostic, age 80, of Leesville Church Road, and husband of Brenda Barnes Bostic, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home.

Born in Newberry, he was a son of the late James M. and Verdie Mae Trent Bostic. Alfred was a US Navy Veteran and served on the USS Lake Champlain. He retired from Torrington with 34 years of service. Alfred was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Clinton, was a Mason with Roseboro Lodge #195 AFM for 50 years, and was a Hejaz Shriner. Mr. Bostic was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather whom was always open to share the gospel.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his two daughters, Cathy B. Motto and Teresa B. Davis, both of Menominee, MI; two brothers, Frank Bostic and Lawrence “Pete” Bostic, both of Whitmire, SC; his twin sister, Tina Hartzog of Lexington, SC; seven grandchildren, Shane Johnson-Baker, Michelle Swanson, Michael Johnson, Allyssa Davis, Jennifer Zavada, April Myers, and Joey Myers; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Alfred was predeceased by two daughters, Laurie Ann Myers and Andrea Lynn Kennedy; one brother, James M. Bostic, Jr; and three sisters, Lola Belle Nichols, Ethel Broom, and Nadine Steele.

Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1009 South Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church conducted by Rev. Jennifer Roberts. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 765 East Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

The family will be at the residence.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

