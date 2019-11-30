Hickory Tavern, South Carolina



Beatrice Ridgeway Babb McKee, age 85, of the Hickory Tavern Community, and wife of James William “Billy” McKee, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood after an extended battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Born in Ware Shoals, she was the daughter of the late William Daniel and Bertha Lindley Ridgeway and the step-daughter of Franklin Troy Ridgeway. Mrs. McKee was a graduate of Draughon’s Business College and retired from the US Courts 4th Circuit Court of Appeals as secretary for Honorable Donald Russell. She was a former organist and member of Rabun Creek Baptist Church. Beatrice liked water skiing as a younger adult and always enjoyed camping. She loved her family dearly; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 50 years are: two daughters, Lisa Holman and husband Mitchell, and Connie DeVuono and husband Jim, both of Hickory Tavern; five grandchildren, Ally DeVuono, Ridge DeVuono, Amanda Smith and husband Shane, Lindsey Krebs and husband Crawford, and Alexis Holman; and three great-grandchildren, Makynli Holman, Avery Smith, and Branton Smith.

In addition to her parents, Beatrice was predeceased by her first husband, William Martin “Will” Babb and a brother, James H. Ridgeway.

Visitation will be held at The Kennedy Mortuary, from 7:00-8:30 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Jayson Payne and Rev. Alex Henderson with burial following in the church cemetery.

The family will be at the home of Lisa and Mitchell Holman, 2859 Bolt Road, Gray Court, SC 29645.

Memorials may be made to Rabun Creek Baptist Church, 17045 Highway 101 South, Gray Court, SC 29645.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.