Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Florence Revis Tucker, age 76, of 311 Airport Road passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Union, SC and was a daughter of the late Benjamin Covert Revis and Lena Estelle Maples Revis.

Mrs. Tucker was retired from Torrington Bearing Company. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church where she had served as pianist, member of the choir, WMU Director and Vacation Bible School Director. She loved traveling around the country to see covered bridges and view God’s hand at work in the nature scenes he created.

She is survived by her husband, Benny Tucker of the home; her sons, Mike Tucker (Sonja) of Laurens and Shane Tucker of Enoree; and a son at heart, Michael Fred Smith (Lisa) of Laurens; a brother, Roland Revis of Little Rock, AR; grandchildren, Parker Tucker of Los Angeles, CA, Christopher Tucker of Fountain Inn, Tanner and Michaela Smith of Laurens.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brothers, J.D. Revis and Clyde Revis; and a sister, Grace Webb.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the New Hope Baptist Church in Cross Anchor with burial at New Hope Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or Alzheimer’s Association, SC Chapter, 901 South Pine St., Spartanburg, SC, 29302.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

