PC women’s basketball eases past Pacers

The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team came home for the first time this season, taking on William Peace in a tune-up for Monday night’s trip to Florida, and used a strong defense to help a 72-35 victory at the Templeton Center Wednesday night.

The victory moves PC to 2-1 on the young season.

PC held the Pacers to 32.5 percent shooting from the field, including 2-of-14 shooting from 3-point range. The Blue Hose also held a 29-8 edge in points off turnovers, a 34-18 edge in points in the paint, and never trailed.

“That probably is the best thing we did. We made them take tough shots and have a lot of late-(shot) clock shots by them,” PC Head Coach Alaura Sharp said.

Bria Gibbs scored nine of her 11 points in the second half, shaking off early foul trouble that saw her spent nearly three-quarters of the opening half on the bench.

Kacie Hall also came back with a nice performance for the Blue Hose, scoring 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including three 3-pointers. The 15 points were five more than her total output through the first two games, in which Hall scored five points against both South Carolina State and West Virginia.

COLLEGE

Men’s soccer

Campbell 3, Presbyterian 0: In the rematch of last season’s Big South Tournament final, the top-seeded Camels pitched a shutout to eliminate the fifth-seeded Blue Hose in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

Thibault Jacquel scored his 16th goal of the season on a rebound in the 41st minute to break a scoreless tie for Campbell, while Jalen James and Ian Rees added goals in the second half to put the game well out of reach.

PC ends the season at 6-13-1.