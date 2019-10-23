Clinton cross country sweeps Laurens

The Clinton cross country teams swept both the boys’ and girls’ Laurens County Championship over Laurens Tuesday at Lake Rabon. Clinton’s girls edged Laurens, 26-31, while the boys picked up a 20-43 decision.

In the girls’ meet, Clinton was topped by Elizabeth Reid, who was first overall in 21 minutes, 17 seconds. Dorothy Trent followed in second place with a time of 22:09 (a personal record). Gabi Carles also posted a personal best as she finished sixth (22:35), Danielle Trent was eighth (24:14), and Quiana Suber was ninth (24:57).

Zoey Sward was the top Laurens runner, finishing in third (22:46). She was followed by Ryleigh Bragg in fourth (23:23), JaNyiah Jones in fifth (23:25), Sophia Alvarez in seventh (23:49), and Karina Hernandez in 12th (26:18).

James Anderson was the top Clinton runner, finishing in second (18:39), Nick Perkins was third (18:46), Zac Bagwell was fourth (18:49), David Wilkie was fifth (19:03), and William Reid was sixth (19:10).

Laurens’ Louis-Rios Brenna finished in first place in the boys’ race, posting a winning time of 18:07. Jackson Edwards was 14th (20:35), Dre Smith was was 16th (20:39), Pedro Juan was 17th (21:02) and Zak Brown was 18th (21:06).

PREPS

Girls’ golf

Rowland at Upper State: Laurens’ Anna Gray Rowland shot a round of 104 at the Class 5A Upper State Tournament Monday, improving her score three shots from last year’s appearance. This year’s tournament was held at Rock Hill’s Waterford Golf Club.

Rowland’s score was good enough for 58th overall.

PROFESSIONAL

NFL

Bethel inks with Patriots: Former Presbyterian College star Justin Bethel, who was recently released by the Baltimore Ravens, has signed a contract with the New England Patriots.

Bethel was released by the Ravens earlier this week because the team was hoping to get a compensatory 2020 NFL Draft selection as a result. Once he was released, New England came in and quickly signed the three-time Pro Bowl special teamer with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted Bethel in 2012. Bethel also played one season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that he thought Bethel was the best special team’s player in the league.