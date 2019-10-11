Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Michelle Gunter Beverly, age 53, passed on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Laurens County, SC following an extended illness.

Michelle was born August 20, 1966 in Cleveland, GA, to Earl and Juanita Gunter. She was the youngest of three children. Michelle graduated from White County High School and North Georgia Technical College. Michelle was a mother, Assistant Court Administrator for Hall County, and a Realtor. Michelle was baptized at Redwine United Methodist Church in Oakwood, GA. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and friend.

Michelle leaves behind her husband Jerry; two daughters, Emily Beverly and Kelsey Beverly; her father, Earl Gunter; two brothers, Mitchell Gunter and Mark Gunter; parents-in-law, Glynn and Joann Moore; sisters-in-law, Barbie Johnson and Kylie Wisner; and seven nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Jerry has planned a celebration of life for Michelle on Thursday, October 17, 2019, which is their 32nd Wedding Anniversary, at the Lake Rabon Estates Clubhouse in Laurens County, SC, at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society or the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens