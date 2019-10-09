Clinton boys’ runners take 3rd at Emerald meet

The Clinton High boys’ cross country team turned in a solid performance at an open meet, held at Emerald, finishing in third place with 82 points.

All of the top five scoring runners – and the top eight runners for the Red Devils – finished with personal bests. Nick Perkins led Clinton with a time of 18 minutes, 26 seconds, good enough for 11th place. Keenan Dominick finished in 13th (18:31), William Reid was 15th (18:41), Zac Bagwell was 20th (18:56), and David Wilkie was 24th (19:01) to wrap the scoring for Clinton. Jacob Hawkins finished in 27th (19:05), James Anderson was 31st (19:11), and Hayden Miner was 39th (19:30).

Clinton girls: The Red Devils took fifth place in their meet with 127 points.

Elizabeth Reid finished in 10th place with a time of 22:32 to lead the Red Devils. She was followed by Dorothy Trent in 13th (22:46), Danielle Trent was 35th (24:14), Quiana Suber was 38th (24:32), Erin Donley was 39th (24:33), Ava Machione was 52nd (27:01), and Erykah Richard was 53rd (27:02. All of the times were personal records.

PREPS

Girls’ tennis

Clinton 6, Mid-Carolina 0: The Red Devils remained undefeated in region play at 7-0, and moved to 8-1 overall, with a shutout of Mid-Carolina in Clinton.

Mary Catherine Dailey (No. 1 singles) and Reese Gowan (No. 4) each won their matches without dropping a game, while Jerri Hill (No. 5) lost just two games and won the first set, 6-0. Chandler Dailey (No. 2) and Gracie Spangler (No. 3), and the No. 2 doubles team of Kaitey Threatt and Grace Johnson won in straight sets.

Clinton hosts BHP today.

Woodman 5, Laurens 2: Laurens picked up points at No. 3 and 4 singles, but lost the remaining matches in straight sets to suffer the loss at Woodmont.

Bella Youssef (No. 3 singles) and McKenzie Little (No. 4) also won in straight sets. Youssef won 6-2, 7-5 in her match, while Little was a 6-3, 6-0 winner in her match.

Laurens hosts J.L. Mann Thursday.

Volleyball

Woodman 3, Laurens 0: Rebekah Smith and Mackenzie Ward each had 12 kills, but the Wildcats proved too tough to stop as they picked up a 25-15, 25-22, 25-19 victory.

Ward also had four blocks, as did Kamryn George, while Aubrey Wardell had eight digs in the loss.

Laurens returns to action today when it visits Clinton, and then wraps the regular season Thursday against Westside.

Mid-Carolina 3, Clinton 0: The Red Devils entered the intra-county rivalry game with the Raiders off a sweep at the hands of the Rebels.

McKenzie Crisp and Madison Swindler were Clinton’s top servers on the night, while Addison Easter was the team leader in digs, and both Ady Gibbs and Gracie Boyd led on attacks.

Late Monday

Girls golf: The Laurens Raiders finished seventh at the Region 1-5A Tournament, but Anna Gray Rowland advanced to the Class 5A Upper State Tournament, set for Oct. 21 in Rock Hill.

Rowland finished with an 18-hole total of 104 to earn an individual qualifying spot for the second straight season. Bailey Carder followed at 127, Bryson Cruickshanks finished at 130, and Emma Garrett shot 152.

T.L. Hanna won the team tournament at 370.

COLLEGE

Men’s golf

Musgrave Mill Intercollegiate: The Presbyterian Blue Hose were eliminated from their home tournament with a 3-2 loss to Longwood on a playoff hole.

With the contest tied at 2-all, PC freshman Thomas Hollingsworth had a chance to win the match on the 18th hole, but his putt came up just short. When the match went to an extra hole Longwood’s Daniel George won the match to eliminate the Blue Hose.

High Point won the championship match, 3-2, against Wofford.

PC takes to the course Oct. 14-15 at the Elon Phoenix Invitational in Burlington, North Carolina.