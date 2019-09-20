PC institutes clear bag policy for select athletic events

Fans who attend football games, and both men’s and women’s basketball games, at Presbyterian College will now have to comply with a clear bag policy for events held at Bailey Memorial Stadium and the Templeton Center. The college announced the policy Friday, and it will be first used for the football team’s home game with Kennesaw State on Oct. 19.

Clear bags can be purchased at the Scotsman’s Corner at Bailey Memorial Stadium or at the Springs Student Center.

The policy states clear tote bags that don’t exceed 12 x 6 x 12 (all in inches), as well as one-gallon plastic freezer bags, will be allowed. Small handheld clutch purses of 4.5 x 6.5 (inches) will also be allowed. Fans can bring in binoculars, blankets, cameras and smartphones. Also, medically necessary items will still be allowed, but will be inspected at the entry gates.

Items that are now prohibited include purses larger than a clutch bag, seat cushions with pockets, zippers, compartments or covers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch/drawstring bags, all luggage, computer bags, diaper bags, binocular cases, camera bags, and coolers.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The story has been edited with the correct starting date for the clear bag policy.