Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

George Brooks Madden, age 72, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Laurens, S.C. ,and was the son of the late Fredy Brooks and Willie Barnette Madden.

George was a small town pharmacist who owned and operated the Medicine Shop and later known the Medicine Mart in Clinton for many years, serving his customers with a kind heart and a smile. George moved to the family farm and claimed the unceremonious title of “Amateur Farmer.” He grew with a love and passion for the land, the outdoors and nature. He was never more happy than when he was on his tractor, herding cows, moving bails or bush hogging a field. He was a deeply loved husband, father and brother.

Mr. Madden is survived by his wife, Susie Madden of the home; his son, Dr. Matt Madden (Lauren) of Charleston; and his sister, Nancy Madden (Phillip Noble) of Charleston.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens. The family will receive friends prior to the service in the church Fellowship Hall from 2 to 3 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens, 400 W Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360 or to the Lydia Presbyterian Church, c/o Gail Meeks, 603 Poplar Street, Clinton, SC 29325.

The family will be at the home, 2250 East Jerry Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton