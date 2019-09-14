Dateline – Joanna, South Carolina



Gerald “Jerry” H. Littleton, age 76 of Joanna, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Laurens County Hospice House.

He was born in Clinton and was the son of the late Reles H. Littleton and Frances Burris Littleton.

Mr. Littleton was a loving husband, father, and grandfather (PawPaw). He was of the Baptist faith, served as a Deacon at Hurricane Baptist Church in Clinton, and was an avid carpenter. Jerry always had a smile on his face, loved spending time with his family, and going to the monthly Gathering of former Joanna residents.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Metts Littleton of the home; his sons, Marc Littleton (Tonya) of Clinton, and Tim Littleton (Lynn) of North Augusta; his daughter, Caryn Welborn of Abbeville, and a step-daughter, Meredith Heaps (Frank) of Irmo; his brother, Joel Littleton; his three sisters, Jan Long, Emily Campbell, and Martha Rhodes; his grandchildren, Christopher Welborn, Lauryn Welborn, Brooke Welborn, Sawyer Welborn, Ryder Welborn, Kayla Littleton, Hart Littleton, Allister Davis, Hannah Littleton, Reagan Littleton, Maddy Casteel, and Christopher Heaps; and one great-granddaughter, Ivory Landers.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Martha Ann Fulghum Littleton.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 4 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with interment at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the services from 2 PM to 4 PM at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Laurens County or Laurens County Humane Society.

