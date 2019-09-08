Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Albert “Son” Turner Jr., age 74, of the Bellview Community passed away Sunday September 8, 2019.

He was born in Panama City Florida and was the son of the late Albert Henry Turner Sr. and Ella Crain Turner.

Mr. Turner was a former welder, member of the Bellview Baptist Church and a United States Army Veteran.

He is survived by his son, Patrick Turner of Laurens; his sisters, Sandra Walker of Laurens; Irias Spoon (Milton) of Ora and Melvina Howle (Phillip) of Darlington and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service and Visitation will be conducted Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 AM at the home of his sister, 468 Rocky Springs Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Bellview Baptist Church Building Fund, 797 Bellview Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton