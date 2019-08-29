Clinton volleyball can’t get going versus Broome

The Clinton Red Devils’ volleyball team fell to 0-2 on the young 2019 season Thursday after being on the wrong end of a one-sided score against the Broome Centurions in Clinton’s home opener.

Clinton scored eight points on its own serve in the entire match and did not run off at least four points in a row until the very end of the match with the Centurions, who picked up a 25-11, 25-8, 25-8 decision.

The match started to get away from Clinton when Broome, leading just 3-2 after a side out to the Red Devils, ran off three straight points. The run was part of what turned into a 12-2 spurt, and after Clinton closed with 17-9 later in the set Broome scored seven straight points to effectively put the set away.

Broome put the second set away quickly with a 12-1 run that opened the scoring, then came back in the third set with a 16-0 run that ended any thoughts of a Clinton comeback.

Clinton returns to the court next Thursday when it visits Ninety Six.

LA; Laurens Academy swept its way to a three-set victory over host Shannon Forest Thursday. Set scores were 25-11, 25-15, 15-9.

LA plays at Anderson Christian next Thursday.

PC-Stetson cancelled: When it came to the first game of the 2019 college football for Presbyterian College, Mother Nature proved too tough to handle.

Hurricane Dorian, which is progressing toward the Atlantic coast of Florida for a potential landfall this holiday weekend, has forced Presbyterian and Stetson to scrap their football game set for Saturday night in Deland, Fla. The game will not be made up.

“Although we are disappointed not to be playing Saturday’s game, we are understanding of the circumstances associated with this storm,” PC Athletic Director Rob Acunto said. “We are understanding of the circumstances and will keep the Stetson University community in our thoughts and prayers as they prepare for a major weather event.”

This marks the second straight year a hurricane has forced a game between the two teams, each game slated for Florida, to be called off. The game on Sept. 15, 2018, was called off due to Hurricane Florence.

PC looks to open the 2019 season Sept. 14 when it is slated to host Jacksonville. PC originally had been scheduled to have the Saturday of Sept. 7 as an off week.