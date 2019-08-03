Woodruff, South Carolina

Donald Lee McGinty, age 70, of 233 Rogers Road, and husband of Kathy Whelchel McGinty passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late R.T. and Betty Campbell McGinty. A U.S. Navy Veteran, Mr. McGinty retired from Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and was formerly employed with Cracker Barrel in Duncan. He was a member at Crossroads Baptist Church in Greer.

Surviving in addition to his wife, are: brothers, Ronald T. McGinty (Rosie), Stanley McGinty (Rhonda), and Jeff McGinty all of Laurens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Rita McGinty Parris.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Crossroads Baptist Church in Greer conducted by Rev. Joey Estes and Rev. Heath Carruth with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens with Military Honors.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

