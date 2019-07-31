Presbyterian names new athletic director

Presbyterian College’s search for a new athletic director is over.

Robert Acunto, most recently the senior associate athletic director for development and external relations at the University of Texas at El Paso, was named the new athletic director at PC on Wednesday. He replaces Danny Sterling, who left for a position with VCU earlier this year.

PC President Bob Staton made the announcement Wednesday.

“We are excited that Rob is bringing his broad base of experience and leadership to the PC athletic program,” Staton said.

Acunto was the leader and coordinator of external relations for the athletic department at UTEP, managing departments that focused on athletic development, broadcasting, marketing and promotions, season tickets, and both graphic design and video production. Acunto also was the supervisor of the football and men’s golf programs.

“The opportunity at PC fits what I’ve been looking for,” Acunto said. “I’m excited about serving as the athletic director at a small, private, liberal arts college that has an outstanding academic program.”

Prior to his time at UEP, Acunto was in the athletic department of The Citadel for eight years. He was the assistant athletic director for compliance and academic services at The Citadel in 2010, and was later the interim athletic director from December 2017 to July 2018. Acunto has also previously been the assistant commissioner for business and internal operations for the Atlantic 10 Conference, as well as the assistant and associate athletic director for compliance at American University in Washington, D.C. He also was interim director of athletics and recreation at American for one year.