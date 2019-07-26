Family friendly Friday activities downtown Laurens tonight



Laurens, South Carolina – Main Street Laurens is offering two more Finally Fridays! this summer, and the July session starts off tonight, July 26, from 6 to 9 p.m., with children’s bicycle safety classes offered by the Laurens Police Department right on the Public Square, Laurens.

There will also be free watermelon slices until they last, music by Wide Open D.J. and Laurens County Cruisers and their classic cars, which will line the inside parking area of the Historic Downtown Square. Verdin’s Ice Cream will be available and downtown restaurants and businesses will be open during the evening.

Then just as Finally Friday! begins to wind down this evening, the City of Laurens Parks and Recreation Department hosts Spiderman, Into the Spider-Verse, as it’s second Family Movie Night, and it will start about 8:45 p.m. at the City of Laurens’ Little River Amphitheater, on Gordon Street behind the post office. Concessions will be available

All the activities are free and family friendly.