Cross Hill, South Carolina

Geraldine Christina “Tina” Davis, 58, of 254 Bethabara Church Road passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of Betty Jo “B.J.” Hallmark Smith of Cross Hill and the late James William “Bill” Leach. An avid artist, Tina was a member of Mableton Pentecostal Church and attended Cross Hill First Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her mother are: fiancé, Charlie Lewis of Cross Hill; children, C.J. Russ and wife Brianna of Matthews, NC, Cassie Anagenostis of Boaz, AL, and Nathan Richard of Leeds, AL; and grandchildren, Kayleigh Hope Russ, Madelyn Grigg Russ, Emerson Faith Russ, Zachary Tarvin, Shauna Grace Tarvin, Ryder Richard, and Brody Castle.

In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a brother, Tony E. Leach.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Cross Hill First Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Brett Davis with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary one hour prior to the service.

The family will be at the home of her mother, B.J. Smith, 228 Lake Breeze Road, Cross Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Kennedy Mortuary, P.O. Box 282, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.