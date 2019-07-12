Dateline – Laurens, SC

Larry “Rabbit” Thomas King, age 77, of 1747 Fleming Mill Road, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood.

He was born in Laurens and was a son of the late Thomas William King and Teressa Irene Prater King.

Mr. King is survived by his wife, Debbie King of the home; his daughter, Kathryn Louise King, and a daughter of the home, Kailee Staggs; his stepson, Chris Staggs; his brothers, Rodney King (Jan) and Chris King; his sisters, Linda King, Cynthia Davis (Gerald), Delia Cooper (Paul), Celia Burleson (Mark) and Mary Pixie Hughes (Billy); three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; fourteen nieces; four nephews; numerous great nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Kenneth Frazier (Linda) and Lorenzo Darby.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Larry Rodney King.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 4:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens. The family will receive friends prior the service from 3:00 to 4:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

