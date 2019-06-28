Roy L. Weathers

LAURENS, SC

Roy Lee Weathers, 67, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home.

A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Ollie and Edna Richards Weathers. He was a former employee with Michelin for over 30 years.

Surviving are his wife, Lisa Johnson Weathers of the home; two daughters, Amanda Weathers and Erica Weathers both of the home; one son, Brian Weathers (Cindy) of Woodruff; mother-in-law, Shelby Wilkie of Laurens; 4 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Carol Weathers.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel by Rev. Carrol Caldwell. Private interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 1:00-1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.