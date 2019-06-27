Laurens’ Walker resigns as boys’ basketball coach; Chavis takes over

Laurens will have a new boys’ head varsity basketball coach next season.

Ryan Walker resigned his post with the Raiders to take a job at North Myrtle Beach High School, according to district athletic director Ed Murray. The announcement was made in a release Thursday. Walker leaves the Raiders’ program after two years as the head coach.

“Coach Walker has moved our program forward over the past two years and we will miss his leadership, but we understand the need to put family first,” Murray said. “We wish Coach Walker the best in his new role and we know Horry County is getting a great addition to their programs.”

In the same announcement Murray said Joshua Chavis, a former Division-I basketball player at USC Upstate and assistant with Laurens High last year, will be the new head coach. Chavis has previously been a head coach in AAU Grassroots Basketball with the Upward Stars Southeast National Adidas Gauntlet Program. Chavis had also been an assistant at both the prep and collegiate levels before joining the Raiders’ staff last year. With the Raiders, Chavis also was head coach of the JV team.

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to lead the basketball program,” Chavis said. “I am looking forward to building on the relationships I have already made with these young men, and the opportunity to make new (relationships).”