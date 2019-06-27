Laurens, SC

Danny Nelson, age 68, of 8506 Hwy 308, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at his home.

Born in Spartanburg County, he was a son of Lois Rhodes Nelson of Laurens and the late W.H. Nelson. Mr. Nelson was formerly employed with Torrington and retired with Greenville Disabilities and Special Needs Board. Danny attended Redemption Baptist Church and Free Will Horizon Church, and he loved racing, car shows, his family, and the Lord.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by: sons, Scott Nelson of Laurens and Brian Nelson (Laura) of Gray Court; brothers, Wayne Nelson (Naomi) of Gray Court, Mike Nelson (Janet) of Simpsonville, and Wesley Nelson (Eleanor) of Virginia; sisters, Patricia Knight (Harry) of Gray Court, and Kelly Johnson of Gray Court; grandchildren, Autumn Powell of Laurens and Brandon Nelson of Gray Court; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, on Monday, July 1, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Ralph Byars with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the home of his brother, Wayne Nelson, 3500 Warrior Creek Church Rd, Gray Court on Saturday and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 7:00 – 9:00 PM on Sunday.

