Dateline – Taylors, SC

Timothy Grant Alexander

August 12, 1956-June 21, 2019

Born August 12, 1956 in Clinton, SC, Tim was the son of William Abit Alexander, Sr. and the late Emma McCrary Alexander. Tim is also preceded in death by his daughter, Jaycie, and his brother, Bill Alexander. Survivors are his wife, Cecelia, of Taylors, SC; his father, Abit Alexander, his sister, Janet Alexander Copeland (George), all of Clinton, and numerous extended family.

A private graveside service will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to McCall Hospice House (Open Arms Hospice), 1836 W Georgia Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29680. The family is most grateful for the care, compassion and kindness Open Arms has offered.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton