Laurens, SC

Rosaria Teresa Petrocelli “Rose” White, age 98, formerly of Southview Drive, passed from this earthly life on June 13, 2019, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community.

She was born August 31, 1920, in West Warwick, RI to the late Reginaldo and Concetta DiCarlo Petrocelli. Rose retired as Supervisor at Atlantic National Bank in Jacksonville, FL and then moved to Laurens, SC where she made many new friends over the years. She was a member of the Atonement Lutheran Church in Laurens where she sang in the choir and did the church bulletin until she was in her mid 90’s. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved gardening and tending to her flowers.

Surviving are her children, Ronald C. White of Jacksonville, FL, Janet T. Keto and husband John of Marquette, MI, and Cindy W. Chandler and husband Jimmy of Laurens, SC; grandchildren, Christy C. Gordon and husband Ken of Milford, NH, Matthew C. Keto of Marquette, MI, Cynthia K. Romero and husband Ed of Northridge, CA, Keri C. Tumblin and husband Van of Laurens, SC, and Walter J. Chandler and wife Merry of Laurens, SC; great-grandchildren, Riley, Elodie, Leo, Rose, Chandler, Ellis, and Amelia. She is also survived by special family members, Sandy and Charles Campbell, Gail Wallace, and Mimi White; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Rose was predeceased by a son, Gary White; siblings, Nick Petrocelli, George Petrocelli, Teresa P. Carey, and Lucy P. Marwell.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Rick Inman. A private committal will take place in Westview Memorial Park, Laurens, SC.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Cindy Chandler, and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary immediately following the memorial service on Tuesday.

Thank you to the staff at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community for their loving and dedicated care given to Mrs. Rose over the past two years.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or Alzheimer’s Association SC Chapter, 901 South Pine Street, lower level

Spartanburg, SC 29302.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.