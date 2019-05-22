Linda King Stover

Laurens, SC

Linda Marie King Stover, 76, of 103 Elaine’s Dr, and wife of the late Carl Richard ‘’Smokey’’ Stover, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at her home.

Born in Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Herbert King and Anna Agnes Puffenbarger King. Linda was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are her children: Leslie Lawson Carter of Laurens, Lewis Lawson, III and wife Melissa of Hickory Tavern, Lee Anthony Lawson and wife Elaine of Clinton, and Carl Richard “Smokey’’ Stover, Jr. of Clinton; sister, Betty Fulford and husband Clifford of Ocala, FL; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Craven.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Billie Lawson.

The family will be at the home of her son, Lewis Lawson, 1240 Neely Ferry Rd, Laurens, SC 29360 and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 10:30-11:30 AM on Saturday.

