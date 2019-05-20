Dateline – Waterloo, SC

Louise Reece Burton, age 90, widow of James Ross Burton, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at 771 Flymm Road at her home.

She was born in Laurens County and was a daughter of the late Tommie and Janie Davis Reece. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed taking care of her family.

Mrs. Burton is survived by her three sons, Faron Burton (Tonya), Buddy Burton (Angie), and Kristopher Damian Burton all of Waterloo; her daughter, Teresa Burton Dunaway (Charles) of Cross Hill; her two brothers, Luther Reece and Cecil Reece of Greer; her two sisters, Ann Dixon of Greer and Mary Dobbins of Duncan; her sixteen grandchildren, twenty nine great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and her parents she is predeceased by her two sons, Larry James “Doodle” Burton and Tommy “Whistle” Burton.

Graveside Services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11 AM at the Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 7 to 9 PM at the Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.

