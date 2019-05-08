Flagler leaving PC for Baylor

Adam Flagler’s days with the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team are over.

Flagler announced he will be transferring to Baylor, and will have three years of eligibility left after sitting out the 2019-20 season. The Waco (Texas) Tribune had reported the story earlier in the week.

Flagler led the Blue Hose in scoring with 15.9 points per game this past season, helping the Blue Hose win 20 games for the first time since going to Division I. The Blue Hose also made their first national postseason tournament in 2019, advancing to the quarterfinals of the CIT.

Flagler also shot 38 percent from 3-point range and 83 percent from the foul line this season, helping him win the Big South Freshman of the Year award. He is the second PC player to win the award – Desean Murray was the other in 2015.