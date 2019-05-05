Dateline – Knoxville, Tenn.

Lou Ann Hanvey, age 63, of Knoxville, TN, passed away with her family and best friend, Eve Adams, by her side.

She was the owner and operator of Innovated Project Solutions. Lou Ann was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Knoxville. She enjoyed spending time at the beach in her vacation home in Florida. Lou Ann had a great sense of humor. She loved her family and life itself.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Marilyn Lyons.

Lou Ann is survived by her husband of 43 years, Curtis L. Hanvey Sr.; son, Patrick Bryce Hanvey; daughters, Shannon Hanvey and Kelli Coker (David); grandson, Anthony “A.J.” Berrio; sisters, Donna Kennedy and Andrea Hyatt (Joe);stepchildren, Curtis Hanvey Jr., Jody Hanvey (Manly), Denah Moon (Dale) as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lou Ann’s family will receive friends on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Berry Highland West from 10:00am – 12:00pm with her funeral service immediately following at 12:00pm with Chaplain Heather Shirey officiating. Lou Ann’s graveside service and interment will follow the funeral in the cemetery of Berry Highland West.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.berryhighlandwest.com.