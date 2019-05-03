Honea Path, SC

Hope Lisk “Hopie” Lothridge, age 75, of Honea Path, SC, peacefully passed surrounded by family on Friday, May 3, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital Downtown in Greenville, SC.

Born in Buffalo, NY, the youngest of four children on August 28, 1943, she is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey John and Doris Nina Lisk; husband, Nicholas Anthony Schipani; oldest sister, Evan Lisk; daughter, Grayce Evan Hinote; and grandson, Samuel Christopher Michael Medrano.

Hopie was a loving and compassionate homemaker with the unique ability to connect with animals. Both wild and tame, hungry, sick, and injured animals would seek Hopie out. From rescuing (and releasing) a litter of nine orphaned opossums to caring for an extensive feral cat colony in addition to her own indoor cats and dogs, she found immense joy caring for God’s creatures.

Hope had a quote she lived by: “God did not put us on Earth to help us; He put us here to learn to help each other.”

She is survived by her husband, Richard Eugene Lothridge of the home; children, Faith-Marie Cox (David) of Westfield, NC, Anthony Goff (Angie) of Lansing, KS, Lisa Hontshik (Axel Dod) of Munich, Germany; stepchildren, Marie Reppart of Laurens, SC, Amy Dalton (Shaun) of Pelzer, SC; sisters, Joy Keeney (Dave) of Phoenix, AZ, and Faith Ruske of Kenmore, NY; twelve grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Grady Lothridge with burial following in Westview Memorial Park in Laurens, SC.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Flowers are welcomed and memorials may be made to Bon Secours St. Francis Foundation, One St. Francis Drive, Greenville, SC 29601 or to Laurens County Humane Society, PO Box 1600, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.