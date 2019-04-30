Laurens, SC

David Lee Johnson, age 67, of 4825 Highway 76 West, and husband of Kimberly Davis Johnson, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late Jessie Fred and Annie Ruth Hughes Johnson. David was formerly employed with Laurens Glass Works and Thornwell and retired from Caterpillar, Inc. He attended Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Theresa Johnson and Freddy Johnson (Stefanie) of Laurens; sisters, Rosie Bright (James) of Fountain Inn, Dianne Brown (Bobby) of Woodruff, and Susan Barnes (Otto) of Laurens; grandchildren, Katelyn May, Aidan Johnson, Lexi Johnson, and Halie Graddick.

In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his grandparents, Robert and Sally Hughes, and Clyde and Carrie Johnson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson with burial following in the church cemetery.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 7:00-9:00 pm on Friday, May 3.

Memorials may be made to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Laurens County Cancer Association, PO Box 6, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.