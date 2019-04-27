Clinton softball stays alive, but Laurens’ SB exits playoffs

The Clinton Red Devils’ softball team kept its Class 3A playoff hopes alive in an early morning game Saturday, using a 10-run second inning to blow away from Fairfield Central, 15-5, in five innings at Clinton.

Clinton advanced to play the loser of the Crescent-Chesnee game, which was played later in the day on Saturday, in another elimination game Monday night. The game will be played at either Crescent or Chesnee. If Clinton were to win that game it would advance to the district finals Wednesday night.

Clinton, which had scored two runs in the bottom of the first, roared to life in the second by sending 14 batters to the plate. The big hits came on a pair of two-run singles – one by Mac Taylor, the other by Kamryn Akins.

Akins threw three scoreless innings for Clinton, giving up two hits and one walk. She also struck out seven batters. Akins threw the first two innings, then left the game in the third and fourth before coming back in the fifth.

Laurens: The Raiders saw their postseason run come to an end in a second one-sided loss on the road Friday night.

Laurens, which led 5-2 through the top of the third inning, gave up 10 runs in the bottom of the third and eventually fell 18-8 in six innings, eliminating them from the Class 5A playoffs.

Alyssa Rowe went a total of 4 2/3 innings to take the loss for Laurens, giving up 10 runs (five earned) on six hits and four walks. Rowe struck out one.