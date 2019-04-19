PC announces Cally Gault has died

Calhoun “Cally” Gault, the former head coach of the Presbyterian College football team who helped lead the Blue Hose to a pair of South Atlantic Conference titles over a 22-year college career, has died. He was 91.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Calhoun Folk “Cally” Gault ’48, longtime PC football coach and athletics director,” PC President Bob Staton said on the college’s website.

Gault coached the Blue Hose from 1963 to 1984, winning a total of 127 games. His teams won at least seven games in a season eight times, including his best record – 11-2 – in 1979. That team won the SAC Championship in what was the second of back-to-back championship runs for the Blue Hose, who won the 1978 title with a record of 8-2-1.

Gault graduated from Presbyterian in 1948.

In 2014 the university honored Coach Gault on the night of the program’s first night home football game since 1990. At the ceremony, more than 300 people, including former players with the Blue Hose, came back to honor Gault.