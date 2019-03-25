Peggy J. Abercrombie

ENOREE, SC – Peggy Joyce Abercrombie, 82, of 6226 Hwy. 92 died Monday, March 25, 2019 at NHC of Laurens.

A native of Laurens County, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Nancy Elizabeth Simmons Abercrombie. She was a member of Bramlett United Methodist Church and was retired as a secretary with Laurens Lumber.

Surviving are two sisters, Mary Manly of Gray Court and Faye Arnold of Woodruff.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Bramlett United Methodist Church by Rev. John Fahrney and Chaplain Stephen Evans with CARIS Hospice.

Visitation will immediately follow the service in the family life center.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Laurens County Cancer Society, P.O. Box 0006, Clinton, S.C. 29325.

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.