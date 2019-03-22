Laurens, SC

Michael Terry “Mike” Kernell, age 63, of 202 Hilldale Avenue, and husband of Marlene Moore Kernell, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Clayton Henry and Velma Ruth Cavender Kernell. Mike was a retired Truck Driver with W&W Logging after many years of service. He was a member of Wayside Baptist Church where he enjoyed spending time with the men’s group and also worked in the food pantry.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, Shaun Kernell and wife Christy of Laurens; granddaughter, Chrystalyn Kernell; brother, Kevin Kernell of Tennessee; sisters, Melody Kernell and Suzi Downey, both of Kentucky; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by a brother, David Kernell.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Roscoe Wilson with entombment following in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6-8:00 pm on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Memorials may be made to a cancer charity of your choice.

