Gray Court, SC

Kenneth Eugene “Gene” Knight, 64, of 3068 Warrior Creek Church Rd. and husband of Judy Rogers Knight, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Robert Lee and Geneva Campbell Knight. Mr. Knight was retired from Knight Brothers Construction Co.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his children, Kenneth Knight (Tammy) of Laurens, Carolyn Baker (George) of Gray Court, Nathan Ragland of Easley, Paula Bayliff (David) of Laurens; brother, Harry Lee Knight of Gray Court; sister, Darlene Cooper of Gray Court; grandchildren, Patrick Stephenson (Jessica), William Bayliff, Clayton Knight, Michael Baker, Kirkland Knight, Kris Knight, and Marie Ragland; great grandchildren, Kayden Knight, Laithan Knight, Raylan Stephenson, and Maverick Stephenson.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Knight Family Cemetery, conducted by Rev. J. D. Putman, Jr.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.