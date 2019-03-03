Myrtle Beach, SC

Melvin “Rossie” Lyon, Sr., 83, of 18 Meadow Oak Drive and formerly of Laurens ,passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, SC.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late John Hardin and Eva Roberts Lyon. A U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Lyons retired as plant manager with Palmetto Spinning. He was a member of Laurens Pentecostal Holiness and currently attended Pathway Fellowship in Surfside Beach. He will always be remembered for his great love of family and friends.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Polly Ann Dunaway Lyon of the home; children, Dale Lyon Evans (George) of Myrtle Beach and Melvin “Mel” Rossie Lyon, Jr. (Angie) of Greenwood; sister, Minnie Lee Butler of Maryland; grandchildren, Jamie Robinson (Julie) of Simpsonville, Jason Robinson (Leigh) of Spartanburg, Rossie Lyon, III (Ciara) of Laurens, and Darrell Evans of Charlotte; great grandchildren, Jacob Robinson, Jerika Robinson, Jenna Robinson, Savannah Robinson, Payton Lyon, Estin Lyon, DJ Evans, Timothy Evans, and Caleb Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by: siblings, Raymond Lyon, Franklin Lyon, Charles Lyon, Earl Lyon, Ruth Nelson, Wilman Lyon and Pauline Griswold.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, March 7, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Bryan Brock with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors.

The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.

Memorial may be made to Laurens Pentecostal Holiness Church, 26 Wallace Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.