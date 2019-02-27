Dateline – Gray Court, SC

Sabrina Lynn “Clere” Conley of Gray Court, SC passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

Sabrina was born February 23, 1961 and was the daughter of the late Darius and Christine Clere. She was the Mother of Matthew and Kayla Holdren; Grandmother of Kayleigh McHan; Soulmate and Best Friend of Barry “Cowboy” Paris; Sister of Cassandra Clere Gary; Aunt of Danielle, Eugene, and Macy; Niece and cousin of many.

Sabrina was a graduate of East Bank High class of 1980 and was employed by Laurens Middle School, where she recently was awarded support staff of the year.

Sabrina spent the last 20 years of her life dedicated to teaching and molding the lives of children. Sabrina was more than a teacher. She was a Confidant, Mentor, role model and friend. She was someone the students and staff knew they could count on to be there. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her granddaughter Kayleigh whom she loved dearly. She was lover of cats, WV football, and her favorite color was purple. She will be greatly missed by all.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6 to 9 PM at the Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 11 AM at Montgomery Memorial Gardens Chapel in London, West Virginia.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens