Gray Court, S.C.

Horace Leon Thomason, 74, of 3519 Sawmill Rd. and husband of Carolyn Holliday Thomason, passed away Monday, November 19, 2018, at McCall Hospice House.

Born in Laurens County, he was the son of the late Horace and Roxie Sumeral Thomason. Mr. Thomason was retired from BE&K Construction and was employed at the Laurens County Landfill. He was a member of Welcome Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his children, Tony Thomason and wife Hope of Gray Court and Tom Thomason and Wife Melissa of Gray Court; and grandchildren, Taylor and Hailee Thomason and Ben and Bailey Thomason.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Steve Thomason.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Welcome Baptist Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson.

The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.

