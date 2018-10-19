Laurens, S.C.

Orin Patterson, age 19, of 343 Chestnut Ridge Road, passed away on Friday, October 19, 2018.

Born in Greenwood, S.C., he was a son of Mike and Beth Council Patterson. Orin was a 2018 graduate of Laurens District 55 High School and was a freshman at Clemson University. He was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. Orin was adventurous and an avid outdoorsman, who had many interests including blacksmithing, playing piano, and free-diving.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his three siblings, Hope Patterson, Cade Patterson and Quin Patterson; paternal grandmother, Jean Patterson; maternal grandparents, Earl and Nadine Council; and a host of loving and supportive extended family members and friends.

Orin was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, John R. Patterson.

A Celebration of Orin’s Life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson. The family will host a gathering in the church fellowship hall immediately following the celebration service.

The family respectfully requests privacy in the days leading up to the Celebration and Gathering on Thursday. They would appreciate your prayers in the days ahead.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.