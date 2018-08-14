Laurens, S.C.

Wendy Goldman Graddick, 57, of 1687 Wilson Drive and wife of Billy Ray Graddick, passed away on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at her home.

Born in Greenwood, S.C., she was a daughter of Gwen Rushton Goldman of Greenwood and the late Ronnie Goldman. Mrs. Graddick was a homemaker and talented artist, who loved her family. She had a gentle heart and beautiful spirit.

Memorial Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. in The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel on Friday, August 17, 2018.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends immediately following the service.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.