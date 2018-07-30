Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Danny James Hunt, age 70, of 1129 Highway 49, passed away Monday, July 30, 2018, at the Hospice House of Laurens County.

He was born in Joanna, S.C., and was a son of the late James Oliver and Rosa Barbee Hunt.

Danny was Owner and Operator of Green Mansions Lawn Care and a former employee of Ingles’ Laurens Store. He was a US Navy Veteran.

The family is planning a private memorial service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens