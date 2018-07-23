Laurens, S.C.

Debra Jones Avery, age 57, of Laurens, passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Hugh Jones and Helen Fowler Kirk. Ms. Avery was a homemaker.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 27, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Leanne, 811 Chestnut Street, Laurens, SC 29360 and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.