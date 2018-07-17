Laurens, S.C.

Ann Jenkins, 70, of 503 Sullivan Street passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Born in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late George and Margaret Smith Jenkins.

Surviving are her siblings, George Jenkins and wife Patricia of Williamsburg, Va., and Margaret J. Miller and husband Donald of Andover, Mass.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Whitten Center Cemetery.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.